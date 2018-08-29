Paramount sets release date for untitled A Quiet Place sequel

Movie viewers will be returning to the world of A Quiet Place sooner than they probably expected. John Krasinski’s breakout horror film earned a sequel order mere weeks after it debuted to stunning critical and commercial success back in April. That sequel still doesn’t have a title, but it does have an official release date; Paramount announced on Wednesday that the A Quiet Place sequel is scheduled for a wide release on May 15, 2020.

Paramount has also moved to that summer Top Gun: Maverick; instead of July 2019, the Top Cruise movie will now fly into theaters on June 26, 2020.

Elsewhere on Paramount’s schedule, Tim Miller’s untitled Terminator movie, which recently blew up the internet with a photo of Linda Hamilton suiting up as Sarah Connor again, has moved up a week to a Nov. 15, 2019 release (it had originally been set for Nov. 22). Sonic the Hedgehog has also moved up a week, from Nov. 15 to Nov. 8, 2019.