Paris Jackson Is 'Currently Resting at Home' Following Hospitalization: Source

Paris Jackson is “doing fine” after slamming a report that she attempted suicide on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE.

“Paris had an accident this morning that required medical treatment,” says the source. “She is currently resting at home and doing fine.”

Earlier Saturday, TMZ reported that the 20-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson was placed on a 5150 hold following a hospitalization for a suicide attempt. (Police, social workers and other mental health professionals have the authority to use a 5150 hold if a person is considered a danger to themselves or others or is gravely disabled.)

“At about 7:28 a.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Hillside for an ambulance attempt suicide. The victim was transported to a local hospital,” Tony Im, a public information officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, told PEOPLE.

Reps for Paris and the Jackson Estate couldn’t be reached immediately for comment, but Paris slammed TMZ’s report via Twitter, writing, “f— you you f— liars.”

In response to a since-deleted tweet from Bethenny Frankel about the TMZ report, Paris wrote, “lies lies lies omg and more lies.” In another tweet, the singer and model posted wary emoji faces.

lies lies lies omg and more lies https://t.co/LP0axo2zZd — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Hours earlier, Paris responded to people who have shamed her for not publicly coming to the defense of her father. The daughter of the late pop star explained in a tweet on Friday that it was “not her role” to defend Michael in the wake of the sexual molestation allegations made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in HBO’s bombshell documentary.

Paris also commended her cousin Taj Jackson, 45, for standing up for her father and said that all she was trying to do was keep the peace amid the controversy.

“there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own,” she tweeted. “and i support him. but that’s not my role.”

“i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me,” she added.