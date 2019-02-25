Party on! Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reunite at the Oscars

It may have been over twenty five years since Wayne’s World 2 premiered, but this didn’t stop fans of the comedic pair delighting across the world as Mike Myers and Dana Carvey graced the 91st Academy Awards stage.

Myers, 55, and Carvey, 63, reunited to present the multi-Academy Award winning film Bohemian Rhapsody, for which the pair have a special connection to.

Not only does Myers play gruff northern music executive Ray Foster in the 2018 film, but the pair infamously sang along to Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ in the opening scenes of 1992’s Wayne’s World.

Brian May was seen standing and applauding from in the audience, as Myers and Carvey made a series of Wayne’s World quips including the infamous ‘We’re not worthy!’

Myers noted that Queen had ‘played a large part’ in the success of Wayne’s World and that “we are humbled to be associated with that brilliant song.”

“It’s our pleasure to introduce a best picture nominee that celebrates the life of Freddie Mercury through the genius of Queen’s music,” Carvey added.

Fans of the 90’s movies were understandably thrilled to see the stars reunite, with many viewers taking to Twitter to share their appreciation.

yup, I’m here for Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reuniting as their characters in “Wayne’s World” to introduce “Bohemian Rhapsody”#Oscars pic.twitter.com/cWKZF7qcQe — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 25, 2019





one of the favorites to win Best Picture has a scene in which Mike Myers looks directly into camera and references Wayne’s World — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 24, 2019









Wayne’s World was based on their Saturday Night Live sketches and went on to gross over $180 (£137 million) million at the box office against a $20 (£15.2) million budget.

Meanwhile Bohemian Rhapsody was one of the big winners at Sunday night’s coveted awards. It won four Oscars: Best actor (Rami Malek), Best Sound Editing, Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

It was also nominated for Best Film, but lost out to Green Book.





Read more

Oscars 2019: Full list of winners

Spike Lee walks out of Green Book win

Celebrities snubbed in Oscars ‘In Memoriam”