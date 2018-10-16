Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga To Reprise ‘Conjuring’ Roles As The Warrens In Third ‘Annabelle’ Movie

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time in The Conjuring universe, the Ed and Lorraine Warren characters will appear in one of the film series’ spinoff titles, Gary Dauberman’s untitled Annabelle project.

To date, the paranormal investigators have appeared in the core Conjuring 1 and 2 movies. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will return to play Ed and Lorraine, but as we understand it, they’ll be in a supporting capacity in the Annabelle threequel.

Annabelle 3, the sixth title in The Conjuring franchise, picks up with the Warrens bringing the Annabelle doll to a place where she can no longer wreak havoc: their Artifacts Room. Annabelle awakens the room’s evil which sets its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ ten year old daughter Judy. The young girl, along with her teenage babysitter cousin and the cousin’s friend, square off against the evil doll.

If you remember 2013’s The Conjuring, Annabelle is one of the Warrens’ early signature cases. The doll is owned by two young nurses who start noticing small odd things, such as her arms and legs moving. Ultimately Annabelle starts shattering picture frames, leaving crayon-written notes like “Miss me?” and scribbling all over the walls. Turns out there was a young girl named Annabelle Higgins who died in the nurses’ apartment, and they allowed the spirit to take possession of the doll.

As previously announced, Mckenna Grace will play Judy, while Madison Iseman also stars. Dauberman, who wrote the script for the New Line project, will be making his directorial debut. James Wan is producing for Atomic Monster and Peter Safran is producing for The Safran Company. Michael Clear and Michelle Morrissey will executive produce.

Wilson can next be seen in Warner Bros.’ Aquaman on Dec. 21, Lionsgate’s Midway, and Vincenzo Natali’s feature adaptation of Stephen King and Joe Hill’s In the Tall Grass. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Gretchen Bruggerman Rush/HJTH. Farmiga is starring as Gary Hart’s wife, Lee Hart, in Sony/BRON Studios’ The Front Runner in addition to Guy Nattiv’s Skin and Legendary’s Godzilla: King of Monsters. She is repped CAA, Authentic, and Peikoff Mahan.

The Conjuring universe counts close to $1.6 billion at the global box office. The Nun, the most recent release, has become the highest grossing film in the series surpassing $359M WW and counting.

The Untitled Annabelle Project starts filming this week and releases July 3, 2019.

