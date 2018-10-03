People aren't happy with Johnny Depp being called an 'outlaw' on the cover of GQ

GQ has been accused of glamorising Johnny Depp’s alleged destructive behaviour on the cover of its latest issue.

TheFantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the latest celebrity to grace the men’s magazine front page, alongside an interview, but people have taken issue with him being described as an ‘outlaw.’

Depp has been accused by his ex-wife Amber Heard of domestic violence, is being sued for allegedly punching a crew member during the production of City of Lies, and there are several allegations of destructive behaviour fuelled by alcohol and drugs, so the idea that he is some sort of loveable rogue has not gone down well.

Amber Heard came forward with allegations of domestic abuse and was bullied into dropping the charges. Johnny Depp, meanwhile, is the titular character in the next big Potter blockbuster and on the cover of GQ. Tell me again how these accusations ruin men's careers? — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) October 3, 2018





can’t believe i have to say this @britishgq but being accused of domestic violence does not make you cool. it does not make you an “outlaw”. it does not make you a sexy, conflicted hero. it does not mean you know “torment”. it does not lead you to the “sordid beautiful truth”. pic.twitter.com/a2JdZJvRYG — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) October 3, 2018





Omg @BritishGQ are you trolling us with this cover? is this legit real?! Johnny Depp the "outlaw" talks "violence". JEEZ I JUST CANT. gross https://t.co/yBC2pT4JbV — Hannah Dickinson (@HannahDCKNSN) October 3, 2018





If GQ thought putting Johnny Depp on their cover in the same month as the #MeToo anniversary would get them some attention then they’re fucking right. WHAT 👏🏻 IS 👏🏻 THIS https://t.co/uHfQQNVwPS — Emily Baker 🐝 (@emilyrbakes) October 3, 2018





Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce settlement means he gets to do this. He can talk all he wants, while she was forbidden from mentioning the domestic violence allegation again, as part of the terms. pic.twitter.com/jT2BgM2a2H — Rachel McGrath (@RachelMcGrath) October 3, 2018





Though some people loved the piece, much more than the Rolling Stone cover story he featured in last June, which the actor describes in the GQ interview as a sham.

I have read the GQ interview twice and i can't get over this man's courage, love for his children and the truth #johnnydepp@BritishGQ @JonathanHeaf wonderful piece, congrats!! — Because it's Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) October 2, 2018





Well written, unbiased, clear, and full of information 👏👏👏

Johnny Depp's interview for GQ Magazine https://t.co/R8FSf6CdvS — Im FanTastik 🍯 #IBelieveHim (@ImFanTastik05) October 2, 2018





I stand by every bloody word i say about this article #johnnydepp @sunstroke_house think the Rolling Stone piece of rubbish who wrote that crap need to read this shows how a interview SHOULD be wrote https://t.co/RarjFZZTNZ — Alison (@Ali50ShadesFan) October 3, 2018





Depp claimed journalist Stephen Rodrick “walked in with absolutely one intention. And I could see it and I thought maybe I could help him understand, you know?” as well as slamming the magazine’s co-founder and publisher.

“I trusted Jann Wenner, as I knew him through Hunter [S. Thompson],” Depp said. “I trusted what the magazine stood for, or what it used to stand for. I wanted Jann to see if he could write, to see if a piece could be written… to put things in perspective. That’s all, just to put things in perspective.”

Looks like the actor got the perspective he wanted this time around.

