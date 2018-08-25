'People love to find controversy in anything these days,' says The Innocents Guy Pearce

Supernatural romance series The Innocents has dropped on Netflix. The eight-part series starring Guy Pearce (LA Confidential, Neighbours, Iron Man 3) and newcomers Percelle Ascott (Wizards vs Aliens, Youngers) and Sorcha Groundsell (Clique, In Plain Sight) revolves around the romance between Harry (Ascott) and June (Groundsell) – who discovers she has shapeshifting abilities.

In the vein of Netflix successful yet controversial series 13 Reasons Why, Pearce says it is inevitable that some critics and viewers will find aspects of The Innocents controversial, “People love to find controversy in anything these days. I’m sure people will take any kind of element from the show and not skew it but view it and relate it something that relates to their lives.

When you are dealing with any kind of subject matter I think you’re up for it to be pulled apart and analysed. You can’t please everyone – it’s bound to happen,” he said.

Guy Pearce as Halverson in The Innocents (Netflix). More

Meanwhile Groundsell said June’s primary focus in the show will be attempting to control her shapeshifting skills, “She is just so shocked by it and is trying to work it out herself…it’s a thing that just happens to her, which causes her a lot of trauma and upset. So I think that is her main goal trying to figure out what is happening to her and then to hopefully control it that is her aim.”

Identity is a huge theme in the series adds Ascott, who says the shapeshifting theme is used as a vehicle to explore complex, relatable subjects, “Anything new that happens we shift and we change and we grow. And that’s the main message of the show about identity. Things changing for you, how do you define yourself in that moment, who are you in this new dynamic,” he said.

Ascott and Groundsell as Harry and June in The Innocents (Netflix). More

Story Continues