'Pet Sematary': Check out the first trailer for the Stephen King horror remake

Stephen King is seeing plenty of his classic horror stories remade on the big screen and Pet Sematary is the latest.

The original novel was published in 1983 with the first film adaptation arriving five years later in 1988 but now Paramount Pictures has remade it with Jason Clarke and John Lithgow.

In this version, from directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, Clarke plays a doctor whose family move from Boston to rural Maine and discover a mysterious burial ground that proves terrifying after tragedy strikes.

Lithgow, hot off the back of his The Crown acclaim as Winston Churchill, plays Creed’s neighbour Jud Crandall.

Here’s the official synopsis for Pet Sematary:

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

The first poster is just as ominous and features a quote directly from the original novel.

Pet Sematary has been in the works for a while with Guillermo del Toro originally attached in 2010, but after a slew of King adaptations of done well (Gerald’s Game, IT) it’s coming at just the right time.

Pet Sematary hits theatres on April 5, 2019.

