Peter Jackson shoots down Lord of the Rings TV series rumours

Peter Jackson will not be involved in Amazon’s billion dollar TV series based on the Lord of the Rings, he’s confirmed.

The Kiwi director told French movie website Allocine: “I’m not involved at all in the Lord of the Rings series.

“I understand how my name could come up, but there is nothing happening with me on this project.”

It was rumoured that Amazon was courting Jackson for some kind of involvement in the show, which will reportedly focus on the young Aragorn, played in Jackson’s movies by Viggo Mortensen.

Jackson made all three of the Lord of the Rings movies, before going on to make a further three films based on J.R.R Tolkien’s The Hobbit.

He went on to quash other rumours of him directing a movie for the DC Extended Universe too.

“That’s not true. I had no discussions about that,” he went on.

“I’m not a fan of comics, I’ve never read any, so I’m not particularly interested in adapting one for cinema. That’s not true at all.

“I’m not involved in any DC film or Lord of The Rings series but I’m OK with it, I have plenty other projects that keep me busy!”

Jackson is the producer behind forthcoming YA adaptation Mortal Engines, a new trailer for which arrived this week.

It unveils a post-apocalyptic world in which cities are hulking contraptions that have have been mounted on wheels and devour the Earth’s remaining resources.

