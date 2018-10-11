Peter Jackson: World War I veterans ‘didn’t want our pity’ (exclusive)

Peter Jackson’s new documentary They Shall Not Grow Old, commissioned to commemorate the First World War Centenary, sheds new light on the lives of the ordinary soldiers who fought on the front line between 1914-1918.

Using restored archive footage and hours of interviews with veterans, conducted by the BBC in the 1960s, the film is surprisingly upbeat and far from the sombre lessons we’ve all been taught about the horrors of the Great War.

Read more: How Great War footage was made to look like new

The re-humanisation of the conflict is hugely effective, and the audio of the veterans candidly talking about the conflict – in their 60s and 70s – continuously surprised the Lord of the Rings director.

“There’s no self-pity [from the former soldiers], and for the most part they seemed to enjoy themselves,” Jackson tells Yahoo Movies UK about the hours of audio he trawled through to make the film.

“They all talk about horrific things, they all talk about seeing horrific things, no-one is trying to sanitise the war, but they’re not asking for any self-pity. They’re not asking us to feel sorry for them, and they’re not feeling sorry for themselves.”

World War I vividly brought to life in first trailer for Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ More

Along with the restored footage, the interviews are astonishing to hear. One veteran calmly talks about finding another soldier who’s lost an arm and a leg in a bomb explosion, and how he shot him to put him out of his misery. Another talks about living through a gas attack, and wondering to himself what life will be like now he’s blind.

But on the flip side, another veteran describes his experience on the European front line as being like a summer camp “with a spice of danger to liven things up a bit”, and they all speak fondly of the camaraderie they had with each other, and even with the German prisoners of war they encountered.

“A lot of them see it as ‘our lives before were boring, our lives after were just boring, working in a bank or a factory’, it was very mundane,” Jackson explains.

Peter Jackson says a lot of the veterans saw the Great War as “an adventure”. More

“This was an exciting adventurous, dangerous time, and we were alive. And they didn’t regret it. Obviously there were some veterans that came back severely affected by it, but certainly the ones in the audio interviews, they regarded it as something that changed their lives, but changed their lives in a strangely good way.”

Story Continues