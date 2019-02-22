Peter Weller reprises his iconic RoboCop role... for weird KFC ads

Peter Weller has once again donned his iconic armour from the ultra-violent action classic RoboCop.

But this is no sequel or reboot… it’s a series of adverts for KFC.

The truly peculiar ads find RoboCop reimagined as ‘Colonel RoboCop’, complete with a shock of white hair, and the Colonel’s trademark goatee beard.

In one, Colonel RoboCop hurls a crisped fillet of chicken into the waiting mouth of some dude on the street.

In another, he jokes that he would have to kill his houseguests if he told them the secret recipe of KFC’s chicken coating.

And in another lengthier sketch, he is employed to guard those precious 11 herbs and spices.

Slashfilm has confirmed that it is indeed Peter Weller voicing the cyborg cop, but when asked whether it was actually him in the suit, his reps tantalisingly added: “We have no comment on that.”

Bizarrely, this isn’t even the first time that RoboCop’s likeness has been used to sell fried chicken, as evidenced in this Japanese ad from the 1980s.

RoboCop is reportedly set for a comeback thanks to District 9 director Neill Blomkamp, who is also said to be keen to get Weller back involved.

But understandably, he’s now a bit concerned…

yeah this is a problem https://t.co/BaJQA9XpuM — Neill Blomkamp (@NeillBlomkamp) February 21, 2019





Directed by Dutch auteur Paul Vehoeven, the immensely quotable first movie landed in a hail of gunfire in 1987, followed by two rather less successful sequels.

A remake arrived in 2014, helmed by José Padilha, and starring Joel Kinnaman as Alex Murphy.

