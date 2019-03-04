Picard spin-off will be first Star Trek series ever to launch with female director

From Digital Spy

Star Trek's spin-off centred on Sir Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard will be the first Trek series ever to launch with female director



The highly-anticipated series has tapped Hanelle Culpepper to direct its first two episodes, making her the first female director to kick off a Star Trek series or film in the franchise's history. (That's 53 years.)

"Hanelle is a gifted and dynamic filmmaker whose directorial choices are always deeply rooted in character," said executive producer and franchise captain Alex Kurtzman.

"I've been a huge fan of her work since she started with us on Discovery, and she's the perfect person to reintroduce the beloved character of Picard to long-time fans and new viewers alike. We're thrilled she's joining our Trek family on this next adventure."

Culpepper previously directed Discovery season one episode 'Vaulting Ambition', as well as episode 10 of season two, which premieres on March 21.

Although women have directed many episodes of Trek shows, they've yet to direct a pilot, debut episode, or feature film. Until now!

Following news of the Picard series, Stewart recently predicted that the show could run for at least three seasons.

"Oh lord, we are set up for possibly three years of this show, so if there is a film, it's a long way off," he said.

Picard's untitled series doesn't have an air date just yet, but you can catch Discovery on CBS All Access in the US and on Netflix a day later in the UK.

