‘Biggest ever’ movie memorabilia auction to launch

Memorabilia firm Prop Store believes a jacket worn by Harrison Ford in the second Star Wars film could sell for as much as £1m.

A movie memorabilia company has announced it is to hold the UK’s largest ever auction of film and TV lots.

Among the items under the hammer are Han Solo’s jacket from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Marty McFly’s hoverboard from Back To The Future Part II and Indiana Jones’ fedora hat from Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

Han Solo's jacket, worn by Harrison Ford in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

A T-800 Endoskeleton used in Terminator 2: Judgment Day

A Ghostface mask used in Scream

The auction will go live on September 20 at London’s BFI Imax, with bidders able to secure lots online or by phone if they cannot attend in person.

A Superman costume worn by Christopher Reeve in the movie

