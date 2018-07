They were joined by other cast members including Colin Firth and Lily James.

Meryl Streep and Cher were joined by stars including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Lily James for the world premiere of the Mamma Mia sequel.

The 2008 film version of the hit musical featuring Abba songs was a box office triumph and 10 years later the follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiered at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Lily James, Cher and Amanda Seyfried stunned on the blue carpet

Cher, who wore all black, was hailed as 'absolutely gorgeous' by fans

Meryl Streep posed for pictures with fans ahead of the premiere

Colin Firth, who reprises his role as Harry, was accompanied by his wife Livia

