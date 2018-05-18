In Pictures: Solo: A Star Wars Story adds a new twist to long-running film tale

The latest movie traces the back story for Han Solo, the pilot originally played by Harrison Ford but now interpreted by Alden Ehrenreich.

The force still appears to be with Star Wars fans as cinemagoers prepare to pick up the popcorn for the latest adventure with characters old and new.

The latest tale from a long time ago about a galaxy far, far away, Solo: A Star Wars Story, is, in fact, a spin-off.

It tells the tale of Han Solo, the character played by Harrison Ford in the original adventure but now interpreted by Alden Ehrenreich who was among those attending a photo shoot in London.

Ron Howard, who took over the reins as director during production, was also present.

Chewbacca featured in the original story so, while undoubtedly a wookie, he is certainly no rookie (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Woody Harrelson was among those who turned up at The Trafalgar St James, London (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke is a cast member (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Thandie Newton is among a strong female cast for Solo: A Star Wars Story (Matt Crossick/PA) More

Story Continues