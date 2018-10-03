Pierce Brosnan Gets an Unexpected Visitor While on Vacation in French Polynesia — a Shark!

Pierce Brosnan got an unexpected visitor when a shark swam underneath his boat while on vacation with his wife in French Polynesia.

The 65-year-old actor shared a remarkable photo from his vacation in which he and wife Keely Shaye Smith looked down into the water from their boat as a shark swam up to them.

“Think I’ll stay on the boat!” the former James Bond actor wrote in the caption.

Shaye Smith shared a video of the sharks — which appeared to be black-tip reef sharks which are relatively harmless — on Instagram, revealing she opted to not stay on the boat and hoped into the water to swim with them.

“Swim? (Yes, against my better judgement I jumped in and swam with these sharks, a pair of sting rays —and hundreds of tropical fish),” she wrote in the caption.

Many fans commented on Brosnan’s photograph suggesting the former Bond star should take a leaf out of James Bond’s book and fearlessly jump in the water.

However, Brosnan never filmed with sharks for his role as 007, his predecessor Sean Connery did in 1965’s Thunderball which featured a shark tank that his character swam through.

The actor joked about retiring from acting and joining a band in another photo he shared from his trip, which has seen them enjoy the tropical destinations of Tahiti and Bora Bora.

“That’s it, no more acting! I’ve joined a band in Bora Bora😎,” he wrote in the caption.

In another photo, Brosnan shared a video of rowers while at the beach. “Heading home at days end in the lagoon of Bora Bora,” he wrote.

Brosnan and Share Smith celebrated their 25th anniversary together in July. The actor shared a special tribute to his longtime partner on Instagram writing, “Thank you for the love my love of these past 25 years, onwards.”

The pair tied the knot in Ireland in August 2001 and have two sons together, Dylan, 21, and Paris, 17. He has three other children from his first marriage to Cassandra Harris: sons Christopher, 45, Sean, 35 and daughter Charlotte, who died in 2013.