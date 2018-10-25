Pierce Brosnan reunited with 'Mrs Doubtfire' child stars after 25 years

The former child stars of Mrs Doubtfire were all smiles yesterday as they were reunited with co-star Pierce Brosnan 25 years after the classic comedy hit screens.

The 65-year-old actor met up with the now grown up Hillard children Matthew Lawrence, Mara Wilson and Lisa Jakub in Los Angeles to celebrate the special anniversary, and to be interviewed by The Today Show.

In a video posted to Jakub’s Instagram page, Brosnan zoomed in on a picture of the three kids at the film’s premiere in 1993, before zooming out to the three of them now.

“Here you go: At the premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire and here we are, we pull back slowly, tada!” he says.

“Love you, love you all so much. So good to be a part of your lives.”





Jakub had hinted pretty heavily at the reunion on Tuesday this week, posting another video.

“So I feel like I pretty much live in hotels and airports these days. So hi from another airport,” she said.

“I am on my way to Los Angeles and I am doing that because of a certain significant anniversary that is coming up next month and, uh, a couple of fake siblings that I used to have.”

Brosnan also posted a pic of the reunion.

As for the notable absences, he captioned: “Sally is on tour with her new book. Robin is in heaven making the angels laugh and was spoken of with the fondest of love and and sweet memories.”





They were barely in double figures when they played Lydia, Chris and Natalie Hillard, the children of Miranda and Daniel Hillard, played by Sally Field and the late Robin Williams.

Williams, of course, transformed into Euphegenia Doubtfire, a Scots nanny, in a desperate attempt to see more of his estranged children after becoming embroiled in a bitter custody battle.

Brosnan played Stu Dunmeyer, Miranda’s new boyfriend, who Williams famously hit in the head with a lime in the movie, a ‘run-by fruiting‘.

These days, Jakub and Wilson are both writers, while Lawrence continues to act.

