A piercing screen: How Watership Down terrified an entire generation

In 1978, one of the greatest British animated films of the past 50 years was released – and arguably traumatised an entire generation. From today’s viewpoint, it’s perhaps baffling how Watership Down, based on the classic children’s novel by Richard Adams, could be considered a kids’ movie.

It plunges down a rabbit hole of distressing imagery from the start and rarely lets up. In one early scene, sensible bunny Hazel (John Hurt) attacks another rabbit after an attempt to stop him and his psychic brother Fiver (Richard Briers) from leaving their warren – and Hazel is the hero. Most haunting of all is the ghastly fate of the rabbits who ignore Fiver’s warning to flee. They are buried alive when their home is destroyed to make way for a housing development.

“That’s part of nature – nature is very tough,” explains Martin Rosen, Watership Down’s director, speaking as the film marks its 40th anniversary this weekend. “Richard [Adams] was very strong on that element. I felt it was absolutely critical. I did not make this picture for kids at all. I insisted that the one-sheet [the film poster] indicate how strong a picture it was by having Bigwig the rabbit in a snare. I reckoned a mother with a sensitive child would see that – a rabbit in a snare with blood coming out its mouth – and reckon, ‘well maybe this isn’t for Charlie – it’s a little too tough’.”

Extraordinarily, British classifiers deemed all of the above appropriate for a general audience – including the notorious sequences in which physically imposing Bigwig (Michael Graham Cox) nearly dies in a trap and the monstrous General Woundwort (Harry Andrews) casually rips open the throat of a rabbit defying his indomitable will. Comic relief, it is worth noting, is courtesy of wacky seagull Kehaar (Hollywood veteran Zero Mostel in his final role). At one point, he charmingly tells Hazel and company to “p*** off”.

There was no PG rating in the UK in 1978 – so it was either U (universal) or 15. It was felt the former was more fitting. The film’s suitability became an unlikely source of debate two years ago when Channel 5 aired it at 2.25pm on Easter Sunday. Families across Britain sat down to what they presumed would be a tale of cuddly derring-do in the woodland.

Author Richard Adams came up with the story to entertain his children on the school run

Instead, they and their children were assailed by an hour and a half of death and cruelty. After the Channel 5 switchboard and Twitter feed lit up with complaints, the head of the British Board of Film Classification intervened, saying that, released today, Watership Down would almost certainly carry a PG rating.

“The film has been a U for 38 years, but if it came in tomorrow it would not be,” said David Austin. “Standards were different then.” It’s a debate likely to be reignited when the BBC and Netflix debut their new TV adaptation of the book this December (it’s as yet unclear whether it will be as gruesome as the movie).

Adams, who died in 2016 aged 96, was aware his story could be considered visceral – but saw no reason why he should apologise. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2014, he said: “I never consider the readers. I was allowed to read anything I liked when I was little, and I liked all sorts of things that I shouldn’t have been reading.”

But he said the tale wasn’t allegorical – much less informed by Nazi Germany or Stalinism (he had fought in the war). Happily employed in the civil service, he came up with the bare bones of Watership Down when his children asked for a story during the school run. From this time-filler, he spun one of the great fantastical works of children’s literature.

