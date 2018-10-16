Piers Morgan mocked Daniel Craig for using a baby carrier, and people were having none of it

Television presenter Piers Morgan provoked ire online after he mocked Daniel Craig for using a baby harness.

The Good Morning Britain host tweeted a photo of new dad Craig carrying one-month-old Ella, his daughter with Rachel Weisz, with the caption “Oh 007.. not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond”.





Morgan has been a vocal critic of fathers using baby carriers, and has called out a number of celebrity dads, including Orlando Bloom, for using them.

“The adoption of the papoose by some men is the best example of emasculation I have ever seen. They look ridiculous,” Morgan said on GMB earlier this month.

Twitter rounded on Morgan for his comments about Daniel Craig, with Captain America star Chris Evans questioning the former Mirror editor’s motives.

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018





Most comments defended Craig, who also has an older daughter from a previous marriage, for using the carrier to transport his child while walking in New York. Many men responded by sharing pictures of themselves using the devices, while women also defended the practice.

I also cook, clean, do laundry, tuck the kids in, wash them, readnto them, do homework with them, hold them when they are sad and laugh with them when they joke. I’m not as much of a looker as Daniel Craig, but I’m happy i’m in good company pic.twitter.com/jH7q9A71dw — Jonathan Whitney™ (@digitalArtvark) October 15, 2018





Dads who step up during the tough early months, where babies typically “need” mom, are the real #Heroes — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) October 15, 2018





I wear one for my 13-week-old baby; and I am a big, hairy male. You seem nervous about masculinity for some unknown reason. — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) October 15, 2018





@6LACK's album cover is one of my favorites of the year pic.twitter.com/xqp2LVAEn9 — kate bush stan account (@ashcech) October 15, 2018





Morgan responded to many of the comments, defending his point of view, saying “James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies.” He doubled down saying carrying children in your own arms is the preferred option.

He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose.

James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies. https://t.co/6aZZSFUEjy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018





My children love me most for never carrying them in a papoose. https://t.co/cQtfVUTNxY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018





Papoose-gate going global tonight. A lot of VERY angry papoose-lovers screaming abuse at me.

FYI: It won’t change my mind about papooses – they are ridiculous instruments of emasculation. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018





Things didn’t end well for the 53-year-old TV personality though, with a few people openly mocking him using cheeky Photoshops.





Morgan ended up signing off from the Twitter row by throwing his hat into the ring for the next James Bond.

One thing’s clear after tonight’s ferocious Papoose-gate debate: we need a new James Bond.

A 007 who looks sharp in a tux & wouldn’t be seen dead in a papoose…. pic.twitter.com/2u4jsATSfS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018





Yesterday, bookies slashed odds on Richard Madden taking over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond after rumours circulated that he was being tipped to be the next 007.

In the meantime Daniel Craig remains James Bond, with the Cary Fukunaga-directed Bond 25 coming to cinemas in February, 2020.

