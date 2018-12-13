Pixar reveals new movie 'Onward'

Pixar’s next movie will be called… (drum roll, please)… Onward.

The Disney-owned animation giant has unveiled the name, some graphics, and an all-star cast including two Avengers.

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Chris Pratt and the British star of Spider-Man Tom Holland take the leads, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer also confirmed for the voice cast so far.

Pratt and Holland will play two teenage elf brothers, who head off on a journey to see if magic still exists, in a plot described as a ‘suburban fantasy’.

Dean Scanlon, who directed Monster’s University, will be helming the project, and revealed some of the concept at Disney’s D23 convention last year.

He said that it is ‘a mix of the fantastic and the everyday, [with] elves, sprites and pretty much anything that would be on the side of a van in the ’70s’.

Speaking yesterday, he added: “At Pixar we try to create stories that come from some kind of personal truth.

“This film was inspired by my own relationship with my brother.”

The movie will hit screens on March 6, 2020.

It’ll be preceded by Pixar’s next movie, Toy Story 4, due for release on June 21, 2019.

