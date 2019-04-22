Did Podrick’s song reveal the death of a major character in the next episode of ‘Game Of Thrones’? (SPOILERS)

One of the things the A Song Of Ice And Fire books are most known for is George RR Martin’s clever foreshadowing. Time and time again, something that seems inconsequential ends up being a warning for a massive reveal. It’s not something that happens on the show as much, because a lot of it comes from songs and prophecies.

We have a sinking feeling we saw one of those moments on Game Of Thrones tonight, and it’s not good news for some of your favourite characters. And that includes one of the most significant characters on the show.

Because there’s no getting away from it, people are going to die in the next episode of Game Of Thrones. This is the final season, and the third episode of season eight will involve the show’s biggest ever battle.

We have more significant characters in one location than ever before, and that means we’re going to see some of them get pulled apart by White Walkers, and their armies of wights. We think we know who that’s going to be.

Cut to Podrick singing a fairly morbid song:

Tyrion listens carefully to Pod's words (credit: HBO)

High in the halls of the kings who are gone

Jenny would dance with her ghosts.

The ones she had lost and the ones she had found

And the ones who had loved her the most.

The ones who’d been gone for so very long

She couldn’t remember their names

They spun her around on the damp cold stone

Spun away all her sorrow and pain

And she never wanted to leave

Never wanted to leave. (x5)

Yeah, so that’s about death, obviously – but whose?

The song’s so significant we heard it in the episode twice; once in the episode itself, and once over the end credits, sung by Florence & The Machine. It makes the whole thing feel like we’ve just watched a Lord Of The Rings movie. The showrunners really want you to listen to those lyrics.

But forget the lyrics for a moment, we’d like to focus on the montage of characters that play out while Podrick is singing. We see Gilly, Sam and Little Sam, Theon and Sansa, Gendry and Arya, Grey Worm and Missandei, and Jorah. Some are settling down for sleep, some are preparing for battle.

There’s nothing really connecting these disparate characters. Some are in relationships, some aren’t. Jorah’s on his own.

None of them are really linked to each other in any major way in terms of the show’s subplots. They’re also a mix of major characters and supporting characters, so it’s not like we’re getting a glimpse at a unique perspective of the night before the battle, we’re just checking in with a seemingly random collection of characters.

But what if they’re not random? What if we’re seeing subtle foreshadowing before the Battle Of Winterfell, that’ll mean more after we’ve seen the episode? What if one character from each snippet is going to die in the next episode?

It’s not as tin-hat crazy as you might think. Each edit contains a character who has completed their journey in some way. There’s nothing really left for Gilly to do; she was the one who found the information that revealed Jon’s heritage (which Sam gets credit for), and it’s telling that we saw her for the first time in ages in last night’s episode. We were reminded of her existence – and her kindness – one last time. But was it a kindness?

Hannah Murray as Gilly in Game of Thrones. (Photo: Helen Sloan/HBO)

