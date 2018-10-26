Most pointless remakes currently in development

News that a Clueless reboot is currently being developed – which itself was inspired by Emma (which has its own remake on the way) – dropped today, and people have probably been pretty chilled about it.

*checks Twitter*

remaking CLUELESS is actually an act of terror — sonia saraiya (@soniasaraiya) October 26, 2018





Oh, okay. Even Final Destination star Devon Sawa jumped into the fray.

Clueless is about the 90s. It’s ours. Leave it alone. Make a movie that today’s teens can call their own. Stop being lazy. https://t.co/u5Otm2PPYT — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 25, 2018





Still, a Clueless reboot could work – teen culture has actually changed just a tiny bit since the ‘90s, so taking that premise and putting it into the modern world could actually create a pretty unique take.

And there are far more pressing reboot battles to fight – just take a look at these actual projects currently in production.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Let’s face it, we didn’t all love Ace Ventura because of the amazing premise, or the brilliant script, we loved it because of the unstoppable charisma of Jim Carrey, who contorted his rubber-face to deliver average lines so memorably that stuff as simple as ‘All-righty then!’ became household catchphrases.

So forgive us if we’re not pulling on our Hawaiian shirts and releasing our parrots for their cages with joy at the news that someone else is going to have the unenviable task of replacing him.

Memento (2000)

OKAY, OKAY – WHAT?

AMBI Group really are working on Christopher Nolan’s uniquely intelligent narrative brain twister… without Christopher Nolan, which sounds like a great idea (if you’ll allow us to reboot Wayne’s World for a moment)… NOT.

“We are working on a special project around that,” producer Andrea Iervolino remarked. “It is very private. It is not really a remake. But is something similar.”

Guy Pearce isn’t exactly pleased about the situation. “You would never attempt to cover a Radiohead song. I don’t think covering ‘Memento‘ is a great idea, unless you do the USD 200 million Tom Cruise version and you set it in a whole futuristic world. But there was something about Chris’ unique quality that will be hard to supersede.”

We completely agree!

An American Werewolf In London (1981)

There’s only thing worse than a remake of John Landis’ An American Werewolf In London, and that’s a remake of An American Werewolf In London by John Landis’ son, Max Landis.

Landis has directed a film before, 2015’s Me Him Her (50% on Rotten Tomatoes), but he’s probably best known as a writer – he wrote Chronicle (which was amazing) and Victor Frankenstein, American Ultra, Bright and Mr Right (which were not) and he was notoriously rumoured to be the inspiration for Zack Snyder’s take on Lex Luthor.

