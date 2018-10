CinEvents, Fathom Events, in partnership with The Pokémon Company International, is bringing Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us to participating cinemas in the UK & Ireland with screenings on November 24th, December 1st, plus additional screenings in select cinemas until December 3rd. Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us is in UK and Irish cinemas Nov 24th and Dec 1st and select cinemas until Dec 3rd. www.fathomanimation.com