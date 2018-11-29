‘Preacher’ Renewed For Season 4 By AMC

Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy will be back for a fourth go-round. AMC Networks has renewed drama series Preacher, from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, for a fourth season. The series will begin production on Season 4 in Australia early next year.

“Preacher is a show unlike any other on television, said David Madden, President – Programming, Entertainment Networks, AMC Networks. “A passionate base of fans found their way to Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy and have followed along with their adventures, at times indescribable adventures, for three seasons. We are thankful to our partners at Sony and to Seth, Evan and Sam for everything they have brought to this series, which we are pleased to renew for a fourth season. Like the superfans of Preacher, we can’t wait to see where this journey leads next.”

Based on the popular cult comic book franchise, Preacher follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga), and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

In Season 3, Jesse Custer’s quest for God took him back to the place he’d been avoiding his whole life: home. Jesse, Tulip, and Cassidy returned to Angelville, the Louisiana Plantation where Jesse was raised, and found old grudges and deadly obligations awaiting them.

Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, Pip Torrens, Julie Ann Emery, Malcolm Barrett, Betty Buckley and Colin Cunningham also starred in Season 3.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Rogen and Goldberg and showrunner Sam Catlin. The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures; Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film; and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter, Michael Slovis, Mark McNair and Ken F. Levin.

