Preacher season 4: Everything you need to know

Warning: Contains spoilers for Preacher season 3.

Based on the cult comic book franchise, Preacher has been wreaking havoc on screens since 2015 and shows no signs of getting any less weird.

Season 3 has seen West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) on a quest for God that took him back to the place he's avoided his whole life: home. When Jesse, his girlfriend Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Irish vampire Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) returned to Angelville, they found old grudges and deadly obligations awaiting them.

But will we be getting any further mad adventures with Jesse and co? Here's everything you need to know about season four so far.

Preacher season 3 episode 10: What will the finale be about?

The finale will see Jesse take on Marie 'Gran'ma' L'Angelle (Betty Buckley) – who has sided with Satan (Jason Douglas) – to get her back for years of abuse, but first he'll have to battle her henchmen Jody (Jeremy Childs), who killed Jesse's father, and TC (Colin Cunningham).

Elsewhere, Cassidy has to save the Children of Blood – and himself – from Eccarius (Adam Croasdell), while Tulip tries to keep herself and Eugene (Ian Colletti) out of Hell after their bus was ambushed by Nazis in the penultimate episode.





Oh, and The Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) and The Angel of Death (Erinn Ruth) will face off against Hitler (Noah Taylor), naturally.

Preacher season 4 release date: When can we expect it?

There's not yet been official confirmation that Preacher will be coming back for a fourth season, but don't be too concerned just yet as the show wasn't official renewed for season three until October 2017, a month after season two finished.

Should it get renewed and barring any delays, we could expect season four to arrive in late June on AMC in the US, like season two (June 25, 2017) and season three (June 24, 2018). Prime Video airs the show in the UK and streams new episodes a day after their US airing.

Preacher season 4 cast: Who's coming back?

We can't say for certain until the season three finale airs as there might be some casualties, but it's probably safe to assume that Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga and Joseph Gilgun will all be back as Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy.

