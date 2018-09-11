'The Predator': Why Arnold Schwarzenegger turned down a role (exclusive)

Arnold Schwarzenegger turned down the opportunity to appear in The Predator because the role he was offered was too small, says director Shane Black.

In 2016, Schwarzenegger told thearnoldfans.com he was meeting with Black “for lunch” to discuss the latest sequel to his hit 1987 film, and now we can reveal why talks fell apart.

“There were a couple of ideas to include [Arnie in The Predator], mostly in the third act,” Black tells Yahoo Movies UK.

“And the studio wanted, I think, something a bit fresh, that didn’t rely on solely on Arnold’s reemergence, but they were open to the idea to the notion of having him in, in a smaller role.”

“I was fine with that, but it did present a problem, because when you call Mr. Schwarzenegger you don’t want to say: ‘Hey, we got this smaller role for you if you want it?’. I felt embarrassed to ask him, right?”

“He said: ‘Well, if I was featured more, yeah, but what you’re suggesting is that you’re creating this new thing and just using me to bless it.’ And so [I said], ahem… yes. And so I was not surprised when he said: ‘Look, I wish you luck, but that’s too small a role for me’.”

The reticence of 20th Century Fox to make the return of Schwarzenegger as Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer a key part of the big budget sequel is understandable. Despite remaining a hugely popular public figure, Schwarzenegger seems to have lost his box office appeal since he returned from politics.





His biggest post-politics hit is Terminator Genisys which, despite earning £340m at the box office, didn’t perform well enough to earn a sequel (the upcoming Terminator 6 will ignore the events of Genisys).

We also spoke to Black (in an interview conducted before the recent story about a scene featuring a sex offender being cut was published by the LA Times), about how The Predator changed during the extensive reshoots, about how you keep the 30-year-old franchise, and we also challenge him on the portrayal of mental illness in the film.

Yahoo Movies UK: How are you?

Shane Black: I’m OK. I’m hanging in.

You must be over the moon now that The Predator is all wrapped up and ready to go?

Err, yeah, I’d love to bid goodbye to this thing. As sad it sounds, it’s been a long road. If it does well, great, but my lord, it’s been seemingly forever.

When you came on board the film, was there an outline in place? Or did you come in blind, and given free rein to do what you wanted?

I don’t know if we were free to do whatever we wanted, but we were certainly free of a pre-existing idea or script.

Olivia Munn and Boyd Holbrook face the predator (20th Century Fox) More

They said, ‘we’re looking for a shape here. We’re looking for you and Fred Dekker – my co-writer – to generate a kind of stew here of elements that uses properly the predator and gives the context that’s really fresh, but also hopefully is reminiscent of the energy and fun of the first picture. What can you do to reinvigorate this franchise?’

They said at the time, ‘we want to restart the Alien franchise with Ridley, and we’d love to get the Predator going as well’.

We didn’t want to go as gloomy and existential as the Alien franchise seemed to be going. My take on it was that we could be scary but have a little more fun.

The original film has such a killer premise, can you talk me through how you and Fred nailed down the premise for this film?

Well, there were a couple of obstacles facing us. Forget about the fans who worship the first film, and will view almost anything as inferior: it’s a very high bar.

But there are other things too, which is that the predator itself, that great iconic costume and the makeup and the dreadlocks, the things you don’t want to change too much because they’re right. It’s not broke, don’t fix it.

They have become so familiar at this point after 30 years that you see the predator walking around at Halloween or comic con. You’ve got masks in stores, it’s on t-shirts, it’s everywhere.

