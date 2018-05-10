The Predator: Relive the terror in the first teaser for Shane Black's sequel

The Predator is back.

20th Century Fox has released the first teaser trailer for The Predator, the reboot-sequel to the Arnold Schwarzenegger classic, written and directed by Shane Black.

Watch it above.

The new film is the third official sequel to Arnie’s 1987 action horror, following in the footsteps of 1990’s Predator 2, and Robert Rodriguez’s Predators from 2010. What sets this film apart from the others however is the presence of Iron Man 3 director Shane Black.

Black appeared in the very first film in 1987 in the small role of Rick Hawkins. He’d been drafted in at the last minute by the producers of the film to help rewrite the script on location, and was rewarded with some screen time.

Trevante Rhodes unleashes hell on the Predator (20th Century Fox) More

Black’s instalment in the long-running franchise reportedly is set between the events of Predator 2 and Predators, with Jake Busey playing the son of his father Gary Busey’s character in the second film.

From the trailer it looks like Boyd Holbrook (Logan/Narcos) is the lead of the latest film, supported by Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Jacob Tremblay (Room), Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Sterling K. Brown (Black Panther), Alfie Allen (John Wick), Thomas Jane (The Mist), Augusto Aguilera (Chasing Life), and Yvonne Strahovski (Dexter).

Here’s the full synopsis: From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The Predator is coming to cinemas this September.

