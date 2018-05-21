Prince George or Draco Malfoy? Twitter Compares Royal Wedding Look to Harry Potter's Nemesis!

No, that’s not Draco Malfoy — it’s Prince George!

Of all the viral moments to come from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding weekend, the cutest just might be the comparisons of Prince George and the three other page boys to Slytherin students at Hogwarts — the fictional school of witchcraft and wizardry in the Harry Potter books and films.

“My father will hear about this Potter,” wrote one user, suggesting that Prince George’s ensemble looks straight out of the wardrobe belonging to Harry Potter’s nemesis.

My father will hear about this Potter pic.twitter.com/H2nQCCuCjb — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) May 19, 2018

The look evoked the Harry Potter universe so much that one person suggested Prince George would wind up in the Slytherin house if Hogwarts actually existed and Prince William and Kate Middleton let the future king of England attend the school made popular in J.K. Rowling‘s beloved children’s novels.

“If he’s not sorted into Slytherin, I’m eating my Sorting Hat. #royalwedding,” wrote the Harry Potter fan.

RELATED: Every Adorable Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Royal Wedding

If he’s not sorted into Slytherin, I’m eating my Sorting Hat. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/JMS0X4H4eK — Alvin Shum (@alvin4labour) May 19, 2018

However, one might say that the uniform more closely resembled the signature outfit worn by Harry Potter‘s Professor Severus Snape, who was portrayed in the blockbuster films by the late great British actor Alan Rickman.

Of course, Prince George wasn’t the only one wearing a miniature version of the Blues and Royals frockcoat. The other page boys were 7-year-old twins Brian and John Mulroney, sons of Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney, and Jasper Dyer, 6, son of Harry’s old friend and mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife Amanda.

The origins of the page boys’ look — created by the tailors Dege & Skinner on Savile Row in London — are actually rooted in royals history, not the halls of Hogwarts. “The uniform draws its insignia from the Blues and Royals, which is an old Regiment of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry,” according to Buckingham Palace, which said William and Harry were both wearing Blues and Royals frockcoats for the celebration.

Made from blue doeskin, the single-breasted pieces feature stand-up collars and are completed with figured braiding of Regimental pattern — the design of which is “scaled down” for the pages, the palace noted.

Story Continues