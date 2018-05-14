Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime movie gets panned on social media

The new Lifetime movie documenting the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be the masterpiece of filmmaking everyone expected it to be.

Debuting in the US last night, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance found Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley playing the lovestruck pair.

But viewers remained somewhat unconvinced with the decidedly ‘cheesy’ portrayal of the whirlwind romance between the American actress and the sixth in line to the throne.

Twitter was soon ablaze with less than complimentary notices.

wife wanted to end her mother’s day by watching this harry and meghan a royal romance movie on lifetime and oh god someone please rescue me im being held captive this is so awful — stringsays (@stringsays_) May 14, 2018





Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is simultaneously the best and worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life — Jessica Blum (@jessleighblum) May 14, 2018





One scene which came in for particular scrutiny featured some bungled symbolism between a lion on safari in Botswana, and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, also played in person (and not lion form) by Bonnie Soper.

Harry steps in to save a lion which is about to be shot by his father Prince Charles, the lion seeming to bafflingly represent Diana in spirit form.

Ohhhh, okaaaay. So the lion at the beginning was Princess Diana in animal-spirit form. And Charles almost shot it, which seems about right. #ARoyalRomance — Shut up, BRENDA (@amber_lcarter) May 14, 2018





So he's the lion king now? The lion is princess Diana? @lifetime y'all going deep here… #ARoyalRomance — MarleyP (@MarP929) May 14, 2018





So Harry almost got eaten by a lion and then saved the lion from his dad.#ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/8bZ8kQdgAI — Perdita (@PerditaPatrice) May 14, 2018





In fact, the Diana Spirit Lion is becoming something of a meme in its own right.





Did anybody ever go back to check on the Princess Diana Lion? I just wanna know if she’s okay. #ARoyalRomance — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) May 14, 2018





At another memorable point, Prince Harry compares Markle’s growing up as a mixed race girl in the US to being ginger in the UK.

Harry being a privileged white dude thinking that being a ginger is comparable to being a biracial woman in America is the most realistic thing to happen in this movie. #ARoyalRomance — Yvonne (@Movieym) May 14, 2018





they are not having movie harry comparing being a ginger to meghan being mixed race #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/5ElwW0lfzr — Marissa D (@MarissaDriscoll) May 14, 2018





oh god, harry is comparing growing up black/biracial in america to being a ginger #ARoyalRomance — Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) May 14, 2018





Meanwhile, Prince William seemed to be rather less, shall we say dashing, in this movie than in the Lifetime movie which told the story of his own romance with Kate Middleton, William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.

Lmaoooo Lifetime did Prince William SO dirty this time… #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/MUlCpFSpFQ — Ellen Laurers (@LaurenDramaGirl) May 14, 2018





In short, it certainly whipped up some social media buzz, but for perhaps the wrong reasons. Or the right reasons.

We just don’t know anymore.

Pleasingly, British audiences will get their chance to pass judgement tonight on Lifetime at 9pm.

