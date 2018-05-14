Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lifetime movie gets panned on social media

Harry & Megan in Lifetime’s A Royal Romance (Credit: Lifetime)

The new Lifetime movie documenting the romance between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not be the masterpiece of filmmaking everyone expected it to be.

Debuting in the US last night, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance found Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley playing the lovestruck pair.

But viewers remained somewhat unconvinced with the decidedly ‘cheesy’ portrayal of the whirlwind romance between the American actress and the sixth in line to the throne.

Twitter was soon ablaze with less than complimentary notices.



One scene which came in for particular scrutiny featured some bungled symbolism between a lion on safari in Botswana, and Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, also played in person (and not lion form) by Bonnie Soper.

Harry steps in to save a lion which is about to be shot by his father Prince Charles, the lion seeming to bafflingly represent Diana in spirit form.




In fact, the Diana Spirit Lion is becoming something of a meme in its own right.



At another memorable point, Prince Harry compares Markle’s growing up as a mixed race girl in the US to being ginger in the UK.




Meanwhile, Prince William seemed to be rather less, shall we say dashing, in this movie than in the Lifetime movie which told the story of his own romance with Kate Middleton, William & Catherine: A Royal Romance.


In short, it certainly whipped up some social media buzz, but for perhaps the wrong reasons. Or the right reasons.

We just don’t know anymore.

Pleasingly, British audiences will get their chance to pass judgement tonight on Lifetime at 9pm.

