Priyanka Chopra responds to article calling her a 'scam artist' after marriage to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has responded to an article published in The Cut – an offshoot of New York Magazine – that branded her a "scam artist" and accused her of being "brand obsessed" following her marriage to singer and actor Nick Jonas.

Chopra married Jonas in a three-day wedding celebration earlier this week. Shortly after the ceremony had concluded, The Cut article, titled "Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Love for Real?", questioned the legitimacy of their relationship.

In the piece, writer and comedian Mariah Smith claimed that while Jonas was only looking for a "fling" with Hollywood's latest "It woman", instead he "wound up staring at a life sentence with a global scam artist".

She theorised that Chopra, a Bollywood superstar with millions of social media followers, who has successfully crossed over to Hollywood with her lead role on ABC's Quantico, was somehow using Jonas for her own gain.

The couple's friends and in-laws, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her partner Joe Jonas, were among those to condemn the article. Turner tweeted: "This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bulls**t."

Joe Jonas added: "This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick and Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next."

The Cut later removed the article and issued an editor's note that said: "The Cut published a post about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's relationship that shouldn't have gone up. We've received dozens of messages from readers expressing their anger. We want you to know that we hear you and we're sorry. The whole piece missed the mark. There is no good explanation for this other than human error and poor judgement. This was a mistake, and we apologise to our readers and to Priyanka and Nick."

About the “vile, negative” story about her on @TheCut, @priyankachopra : I don’t even want to react or comment. It’s not even in my stratosphere. I’m in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can’t disturb it” — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) December 5, 2018

Chopra herself has since responded. According to Sonal Kalra, managing editor of entertainment for the Hindustan Times, Chopra said: "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kind of random things can't disturb it."