Queen Latifah thanks woman for comforting her about mother’s death

The actress and rapper was approached at LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

US actress and rapper Queen Latifah has thanked a woman who approached her at Los Angeles International Airport to comfort her about her mother’s death.

Latifah’s mother Rita Owens died in March at the age of 69 after a long battle with a heart condition.

The Girls Trip star, whose real name is Dana Owens, posted a picture of herself with her arm around her mother on Twitter.

Alongside the image she wrote: “Thank you a lady in LAX airport for asking if you could give me a hug for my Mom.

“I needed that compassion! I miss her so much right now.”

Thank you a lady in LAX airport for Aksing if you could give me a hug for my Mom. I needed that compassion!I MissssshersoooMuchright,now.😿😾😡😭😔 pic.twitter.com/OW1HqITAK2 — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) June 2, 2018

The image in the post was a screen grab from a campaign video Latifah and her mother appeared in for the charity the American Heart Association.

Within an hour of her writing about her gratitude for the kindness the woman has shown her, the Tweet had received over 1,000 likes.

Rita Owens had been diagnosed with heart failure in 2004 after she was taken to hospital when she passed out at work.

The condition prevents the heart from pumping blood around the body enough to meet the body’s needs.

At the time of her mother’s death, Latifah paid tribute to the support Owens had given her throughout her life and career.

She said in March: “Anyone that has ever met her knows what a bright light she was on this earth.

“She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life.”

Latifah finished her announcement by saying that she was “forever” Owens’ daughter.