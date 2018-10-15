'The Queen's Corgi': Teaser trailer

A fun, family animated adventure based on Her Majesty’s beloved canine companions, The Queen’s Corgi is set for UK release in 2019. Rex is the Queen's Top Dog - a spoilt little corgi who lives a life of luxury in Buckingham Palace. But when Rex winds up in a London Dog's Home, surrounded by tough strays, he must learn that to become a true Top Dog, you have to earn it! The Queen’s Corgi is directed by Ben Stassen (A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures, Thunder and The House of Magic) and Vincent Kesteloot (The Wild Life), written by Rob Sprackling and John R. Smith (Gnomeo and Juliet), and produced by nWave Pictures.