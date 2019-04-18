'The Queen's Corgi': New UK trailer

Rex is the Queen's Top Dog - a spoilt little corgi who lives a life of luxury in Buckingham Palace. But when Rex winds up in a London Dog's Home, surrounded by tough strays, he must learn that to become a true Top Dog, you have to earn it!

The Queen’s Corgi is directed by Ben Stassen (A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures, Thunder and the House of Magic) and Vincent Kesteloot (The Wild Life), written by Rob Sprackling and John R. Smith (Gnomeo and Juliet), and produced by nWave Pictures.

The Queen's Corgi will be released in the UK and Ireland on 5 July by Lionsgate UK.