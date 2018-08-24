Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek: All you need to know

From Digital Spy

Fans of Star Trek are living in interesting times.

A successful television series is finally on our smaller screens thanks to Star Trek: Discovery. Which is good, because the movie franchise that has provided our fix of Gene Roddenberry's space opera in the long gap between TV outings seems to have run out of dilithium crystals.

Star Trek 4 is in jeopardy as Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth have both reportedly dropped out over proposed pay cuts. That leaves the Enterprise down two Kirks!

If only there was another movie that could warp into our orbit while those pay issues are addressed. Hang on a minute...

Paramount has previously confirmed that there are multiple Star Trek movies in development, telling the audience at CinemaCon 2018 that it is working with Skydance on two new films.

Since Quentin Tarantino is planning to boldly go somewhere he's never gone before, we're hoping his entry into the Star Trek universe is one of those.

Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek writer and director – what it QT's role?

JJ Abrams directed 2009's Star Trek reboot and its 2013 sequel Star Trek Into Darkness. He also produced the follow-up, last year's Star Trek Beyond.

So it's great to hear that Tarantino has already shared his proposal with Paramount and Abrams, with JJ potentially joining him as a producer. Abrams would also work on a script, meaning it would be the first collaborative script Tarantino had helped create.

Another of those working alongside him on the script is likely to be The Revenant screenwriter Mark L Smith.

As for whether Tarantino will direct this Star Trek project – Simon Pegg doesn't think so.

"I don't think he's got time," Pegg has said. "I don't think Quentin is going to direct it, because he's got in his California movie [Once Upon A Time In Hollywood] to do and then I think [he's] only doing one more film after that."

Quentin Tarantino's Star Trek cast – will old faces return?

You can't really celebrate Star Trek without giving a nod to one of its most famous captains, can you?

Even though we can't easily imagine William Shatner reprising the role of Captain James Tiberius Kirk in a Tarantino universe, there's still a very real chance it could happen.