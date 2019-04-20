Quentin Tarantino on Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt’s 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' dynamic

Quentin Tarantino has opened up about the dynamic between Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his hugely anticipated ninth film as a writer and a director.

When it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, Tarantino told USA Today that he’s “a man full of inner turmoil and self-pity for not being in a better position, career-wise.”

The reason Dalton is so despondent is that he has been unable to make the transition from his hugely popular cowboy TV show to the movies. “As is Rick’s way, he blame everybody by himself,” adds Tarantino.

Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth sounds like he is the polar opposite to Dalton. Tarantino describes Booth as a World War II hero that also just so happens to be one of the deadliest guys alive, which makes him “indestructible.”

Al Pacino with DiCaprio and Pitt More

That’s why Booth was able to go toe-to-toe with Bruce Lee in the first trailer for the film. “He could kill you with a spoon, a piece of paper or a business card. Consequently, he is a rather Zen dude who is troubled by very little.”

In Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Dalton and Booth make their way through Los Angeles in 1969, a time of such increasing change in the film and TV industry that it has altered beyond anything they recognize.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, Damian Lewis as Steve McQueen, Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, as well as Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Luke Perry. Tarantino will merge each of these storylines together in his own inimitable style, while simultaneously paying “tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is released in the UK on August 9.