First poster for Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' prompts Photoshop jibes

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio appear on the first poster for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

Quentin Tarantino has continued to tease fans eagerly awaiting his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by releasing a new poster, featuring stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, it’s not been a big hit online, mainly due to people taking issue with its design.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio appear on the first poster for Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’. (Credit: Columbia Pictures) More

Read more: Samuel L. Jackson tried to stop N-word use in Pulp Fiction

Since its release earlier today, the poster has been roundly criticised on social media due to the rather obvious Photoshop job carried out on the two A-list actors.

nice of them to farm out the poster duties to a graphic design gcse student pic.twitter.com/pPxkzss788 — Hannah Woodhead (@goodjobliz) March 18, 2019





graphic design is my passion https://t.co/IV6Z0UJLTi — Jaime Rebanal (@ItsJaimeHere) March 18, 2019





Pitt and DiCaprio have heroically taken up McConaughey's old approach of leaning on posters pic.twitter.com/JgDq0Iqask — Ross Miller (@rosstmiller) March 18, 2019





The expanded poster for #OnceUponATimeinHollywood is wild pic.twitter.com/0uSknsB0pW — Tom Butler (@TomButler) March 18, 2019





I can't believe the new Quentin Tarantino movie is a secret Netflix Adam Sandler flick! pic.twitter.com/VpPrYFDPLY — Andrew Jones Returns (@EthanRunt) March 18, 2019





Other fans took to social media to complain that Tarantino’s latest glimpse of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood does not provide much more information for those keen to know the details behind the film.

Inglorious Basterds poster: – Minimal

– Visceral

– Provocative

– Enticing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster: – Minimal pic.twitter.com/Ho4UQKqKKi — Cameron Frew (@FrewFilm) March 18, 2019





the once upon a time in hollywood poster is ????? boring ????? — 𝒿 (@ysldoll) March 18, 2019





seeing the Once Upon a time in Hollywood new pics. Has anyone else been deeply unenthused about this film? It's like 'Tarantino – not interested anymore', then 'I have no desire to watch anything about the Manson murders'. The actors and pretty aren't enough. — Heather Wallace (@burntcopper) March 18, 2019





The film, set for release in August, is the ninth feature from the acclaimed director of Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained.

Read more: Most anticipated films of 2019

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is set in the midst of 1960s Los Angeles, with DiCaprio set to play down on his luck TV actor Rick Dalton, with Pitt portraying his stunt double Cliff Booth.

Dalton and Booth are fictional creations, but their neighbour is real life figure Sharon Tate, who was murdered by members of convicted murderer Charles Manson’s so-called ‘family’ in 1969.

Tate will be portrayed by Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, while Damon Herriman has been cast as the infamous Manson.

In the wake of the first poster for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, fans are anticipating the arrival of a trailer for the film at some stage this week.

Read more: German Playboy stands by Tarantino ‘cretin’ interview

Like many of Tarantino’s films, the movie has attracted controversy, with its original Stateside release date set for 9 August – the 50th anniversary of Tate’s murder. The US release date is now set for 26 July.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is due to be released into UK cinemas, meanwhile, on 14 August.



