Quincy Jones dips hands and feet in cement outside Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

It is one of the biggest honours Hollywood can bestow on an entertainer.

Revered musician Quincy Jones joined some of the most illustrious names in entertainment by dipping his hands and feet in cement outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre.

Jones, 85, is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winning composer and music producer, known for his work on several best-selling albums, including Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

On Tuesday he was honoured at a ceremony in Los Angeles, joining stars including John Wayne, Charlton Heston and Frank Sinatra in having his hand and footprints placed in cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Quincy Jones was honoured in Hollywood where he placed his hands and feet in cement (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jones, wearing a cap bearing the slogan, “University of the ‘hood”, told the audience, including hip-hop stars Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Usher, that as a teenager growing up in the US city of Seattle he used to sit in movie theatres dreaming of composing film scores.

Jones added: “I could never ever have imagined that those dreams would lead me to here to this moment and to be honest it is a little bit overwhelming.”

Jones was honoured for his work in composing film scores, which include The Getaway, The Wiz and The Colour Purple.

He spoke about his early career and thanked stars such as actor Sidney Poitier and director Sidney Lumet for helping him break through in the film industry.

He said: “I am told I am the first composer to have the honour of being enshrined here at the Chinese Theatre, so as the first I want to say that I share this recognition with all my fellow composers and dear friends and colleagues past and present.

Quincy Jones, left, and his daughter Rashida Jones, as the revered musician was honoured in Hollywood (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jones then listed Henry Mancini, Benny Carter and Alfred Newman among others as musicians he admires.

He said: “There are only 12 notes, we’ve had them for 700 years and between rhythm and harmony we have to figure out how to make those things belong to us and that’s difficult after 700 years.

“I am so humbled by this recognition. You know how to make a short, bald-headed, bow-legged 85-year-old grin like a fox eating sauerkraut.”

Jones’ daughter, Rashida, was among those who spoke at the ceremony.

Snoop Dogg, from left, Quincy Jones, Dr Dre, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Rashida Jones and Usher attend a hand and footprint ceremony honouring Quincy Jones at the TCL Chinese Theatre (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

