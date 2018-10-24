QUIZ: Can you match the horror movie to its tagline?

Are you brave enough to take this quiz?

With the news that Mel Brooks came up with a famous horror movie’s tagline it has Yahoo Movies UK thinking about some of the best to grace the genre.

A good tagline does just as good a job as enticing audiences as the images on the poster and there are more than a few horror movies that have provided some great ones.

So if you think you know your horror taglines why not take our quiz to see if you can match them to the right movie.

You can also find out which tagline Brooks came up with by answering question one too.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!



READ MORE

What happens to your brain when you watch horrors

Who’s the deadliest horror icon?

Night of the Living Dead: Still relevant at 50