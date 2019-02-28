Rami Malek said to be in 'final negotiations' to play 'Bond 25' villain

Fresh from his Best Actor win at the Oscars, Rami Malek could be set to tick off another career milestone by landing a Bond movie.

Collider reports that the Mr Robot actor is in ‘final negotiations’ to play the villain in the so-far untitled Bond 25.

Malek was rumoured for the role last year, but was said to be struggling with scheduling, as the Bond shoot would clash with the final season of Mr Robot.

However, it’s now reported that Malek may be able to do both.

Meanwhile, Variety is reporting that Ingrid Goes West actor Billy Magnussen is being eyed for a role as a new CIA agent, in the vein of Jeffrey Wright’s Felix Leiter.

Wonder Woman and La Haine star Said Taghmaoui was reportedly cast for the villain role last year, when the film was being helmed – briefly – by Danny Boyle.

Boyle exited the production over ‘creative differences’ last summer, with True Detective helmsman Cary Fukunaga now in the director’s chair.

There have also been reports that Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o is also being eyed for a role.

If Malek signs up, he’ll be facing off with Daniel Craig in his last outing as 007.

He’ll also join Lea Seydoux, reprising her role as psychologist Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes on the bill.

It’s set for release on April 8, 2020.



