Rare movie posters worth £250,000 coming up for auction

Fancy getting your hands on some movie history? Prop Store has announced a new auction of over 400 rare and sought-after movie posters and artworks with prices expected to range from £50-£10,000.

Among the items that will be sold via a live auction on Tuesday, 20 November are a poster from the set of Spectre, signed by director Sam Mendes, Indiana Jones artwork drawn by Drew Struzan, rare Star Wars posters, and the original art used in the poster for John Carpenter’s The Thing.

