Rave first reactions land for Deadpool 2

Plenty of people loved the first Deadpool movie, what with its blistering violence, incessant wise-cracking and its Ryan Reynolds.

But it sounds like even those who didn’t warm to its charms may find Deadpool 2 hard to resist.

Following press screenings, and ahead of the reviews embargo, critics are raving about it.

Picking up from the events of the first movie, it finds Deadpool bringing together the X-Force in order to combat Josh Brolin’s mutant cyborg Cable.

Some – though you may have to whisper this – are suggesting that it might be better than a certain other superhero-based blockbuster currently showing now.

Deadpool 2 is better than Infinity War — alex (@alex_abads) May 10, 2018





I didn't absolutely love the first Deadpool, but man, Deadpool 2 does the trick for me. Hilarious when it needs to be, surprisingly touching when it needs be (not in that way, gross), and is kinda the best X-Men-universe flick in forever. Also: DOMINO RULEZ. pic.twitter.com/vEZsgzFo4W — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) May 11, 2018





Liked DEADPOOL 2 way more than the first. Smarter, funnier, and with 100% more Ricky Baker. — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) May 10, 2018





Meanwhile, others were pretty stunned by the levels of violence going on.

#Deadpool2 is no doubt the most violent major release since Kill Bill Volume 1. It’s also funnier than the first and has me genuinely excited for a sequel. Oh and it features a ton of Canada jokes, so of course I loved it. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018





And it sounds like the post-credits scene is a peach.

The post-credits scene at the end of Deadpool 2 is so great. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) May 10, 2018





I didn't like the first Deadpool. DEADPOOL 2 beat me into submission until I was actually enjoying myself. Also it features my now favorite post credit scene. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 10, 2018





#Deadpool2: I’ll say this, it earns the hell out of that R rating. And the cameos. And the post-credit scenes. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 10, 2018





Just saw #Deadpool2. Safe to say it features the best post credits scene EVER. I’m still recovering. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) May 10, 2018





Happy to report 'Deadpool 2' is a lot of fun and had me laughing beginning to end. Stuff after the credits is *awesome*. All the people added to the film were perfectly cast. Avoid spoilers. Always makes it a better experience. pic.twitter.com/4Q3Kr1ARPh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 10, 2018





Probably worth staying right to the end then.

Also starring Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, and T.J. Miller, it’s due out across the UK on May 15.

