Rave first reactions land for Deadpool 2

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Deadpool 2 (Credit: Fox)

Plenty of people loved the first Deadpool movie, what with its blistering violence, incessant wise-cracking and its Ryan Reynolds.

But it sounds like even those who didn’t warm to its charms may find Deadpool 2 hard to resist.

Following press screenings, and ahead of the reviews embargo, critics are raving about it.

Picking up from the events of the first movie, it finds Deadpool bringing together the X-Force in order to combat Josh Brolin’s mutant cyborg Cable.

Some – though you may have to whisper this – are suggesting that it might be better than a certain other superhero-based blockbuster currently showing now.




Meanwhile, others were pretty stunned by the levels of violence going on.


And it sounds like the post-credits scene is a peach.






Probably worth staying right to the end then.

Also starring Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, and T.J. Miller, it’s due out across the UK on May 15.

Read more
Johnny Depp ‘attacks crew-member’ on movie set
First reactions to Solo: A Star Wars Story
Predator sequel trailer lands