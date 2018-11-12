The real reason Keira Knightley wore that cap in 'Love Actually'

By Rebekah Scanlan, Yahoo Lifestyle AU

Keira Knightley has revealed the reason she wore her signature blue cap in Love Actually — and it’s so relatable.

Whilst playing Juliet in the cult Christmas classic, the English actress rocked a large baker boy hat that has become almost as iconic as the 2003 movie.

But Knightley, 33, has revealed the hat was never meant to be part of her outfit and instead it was added at the last minute.

Keira Knightley has revealed the oh-so relatable reason her character wore a giant hat in Love Actually.

“Do you know why the hat was there? I had a massive spot in the middle of my forehead,” she told Radio 1.

“This is the problem with being 17 and being in films. It was humungous. We had to find a hat to cover it. There was no lighting, there was no makeup that was going to cover it.”

Knightley — who is starring as The Sugar Plum Fairy in the new Christmas film, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — went on to describe how she felt “extreme embarrassment” at the situation.

The English actress is now starring in another Christmas movie, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

“I remember coming in the morning, being like, ‘Oh wow, I’ve got another head on my head. What are we going to do?’ There’s nothing we can do about this,” she continued.

“But there is, because you can always put a hat over it!”

There’s no way she could have foreseen how the success of the movie, but she added she’s very “grateful” for her decision to cover her pimple that day.







