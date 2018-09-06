Rebecca Ferguson in Talks to Star Opposite Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’ Reboot

Rebecca Ferguson is in negotiations to co-star with Timothee Chalamet in Legendary’s “Dune” reboot, sources tell Variety.

Denis Villeneuve, who helmed “Blade Runner 2049” and “Prisoners,” is directing from a script by Eric Roth. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his iconic novel, granting the studio rights to both film and TV properties.

The projects will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will serve as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Paul and his family are betrayed, the story explores themes of politics, religion, and man’s relationship with nature, as Paul leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Ferguson most recently reprised her role as Ilsa Faust in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” and is set to star in Joe Cornish’s “The Kid Who Would Be King.” She just landed the villain roles in “The Shining” sequel“Doctor Sleep” and the latest “Men in Black” film.

She is repped by ICM Partners, Actors in Scandinavia, and Tavistock Wood Management.

Related stories

Rebecca Ferguson Joins Ewan McGregor in 'The Shining' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

Rebecca Ferguson in Talks to Star in Roald Dahl, Patricia Neal Movie

'The Snowman' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!