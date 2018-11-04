Rebel responds to backlash over plus-sized comments

From Digital Spy

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson has responded to criticism after she claimed that she's the first plus-sized woman to lead a romantic comedy.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new film, Isn't It Romantic, Rebel said: "I'm proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy."

Viewers weren't happy, pointing out that both Queen Latifah and Mo'Nique have played leads in rom-coms.

2006 Paramount Studios romantic comedy The Last Holiday starred Queen Latifah, while another 2006 film, distributed by Fox Searchlight Pictures and named Phat Girlz, starred Mo'Nique.

"I love @RebelWilson as much as the next girl, but she isn't the first plus-sized woman to play the lead in a romantic comedy. Queen Latifah and Mo'Nique have both played rom-com leads," the fan tweeted.

Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area - Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018







"But it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are categorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there's a slight grey area.

"I fully take all the comments onboard though so thank you."

In response to another fan's comments, Rebel wrote: "Great points honey, thank you x will address when promoting the film in proper forums. I'm all about supporting plus size women and I work so hard to do so. I never want to disrespect anyone."







Monique herself also tweeted Rebel, writing: "Hey my sweet sister. Let's please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities. Take a moment and know the history. DON'T BE A PART OF ERASING IT. I wish you the best."

"Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else's achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together," Rebel responded.





Rebel is starring alongside Adam Devine and Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy Isn't It Romantic, which opens on Valentine's Day in US cinemas.

