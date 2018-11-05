Rebel Wilson accused of blocking critics of colour over her plus-size rom-com comments

Rebel Wilson attends the 2018 G’Day USA Los Angeles Gala at the InterContinental Hotel Los Angeles on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Rebel Wilson is under fresh fire for appearing to block critics of colour who have taken issue with her comments on plus-size rom-coms.

The Australian actress was criticised for claiming she was the first plus-size actress to lead a studio rom-com, when both Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique have led their own in the past.

When several people pointed out how incorrect her statement was on Twitter, Rebel responded to her white critics but blocked several critics of colour, causing the #RebelWIlsonBlockedMe hashtag to start trending.





I shared my honest & respectful thoughts on Rebel Wilson’s erasure of iconic plus sized women before her. Her blocking a fellow plus woman in this industry is a reminder that she doesn’t want to acknowledge her plus peers but rather ignore them entirely. pic.twitter.com/icUvY9QrCR — Nabela (@Nabela) November 3, 2018





Ha ha! We serving mimosas at the #RebelWilsonBlockedMe meeting this morning? pic.twitter.com/xgXekYNUVD — ReBecca “Rebel Wilson Blocked Me” Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 4, 2018





Blocking is when someone prevents specific users from following or viewing their tweets as well as stopping them from contacting them via that particular platform.

All I said was: you shouldn’t need a white Woman to translate what black Women have been saying #RebelWilson and this happened. pic.twitter.com/Jpu2IeQ4EK — valerie “grey area” complex (@ValerieComplex) November 4, 2018





Even the producer of BlackKklansman Matthew A. Cherry was blocked.





She did, however, respond to Mo’Nique when the Oscar-winning actress joined the conversation to remind her not to erase black women.

Hi Monique, it was never my intention to erase anyone else’s achievements and I adore you and Queen Latifah so so much x I support all plus size ladies and everything positive we are doing together ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 3, 2018





Wilson isn’t the first white actress to be criticised for seemingly erasing women of colour, especially black women, as Rose McGowan, Lena Dunham, and Amy Schumer have all earned backlash for doing something similar.

The Aussie actress, who shot to fame thanks to the Pitch Perfect franchise, is hoping this negative backlash won’t affect the release of her new movie Isn’t It Romantic.

She plays a New York City architect Natalie who after a bump on the head discovers her life has become a living romantic comedy and it won’t end until she falls in love.

It was during an interview to promote the film on the Ellen show, that criticism of WIlson began after she said: “I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy.”

Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra, and Adam DeVine also star in the rom-com set for release on Valentine’s Day, 2019.

