Rebel Wilson joins Thor: Ragnarok director's Nazi movie

Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson is leaving the competitive a capella singing world behind for the far-more treacherous world of Nazi Germany for her next movie.





Wilson has signed up to star with Scarlett Johansson Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi's World War II-era satire Jojo Rabbit, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The plot of Jojo Rabbit - and we're not kidding here - centers around a young recruit to the Hitler Youth with an imaginary friend who takes the form of the Fuhrer himself.

When the boy finds a Jewish girl hiding out in his attic, he initially tries to run her off, but eventually comes to appreciate their shared humanity. What the boy doesn't know is that his mother (Johansson) is secretly working against the Nazis as a Resistance fighter.

Rebel Wilson will be playing an instructor at a Hitler Youth camp run by Sam Rockwell, fresh off his Academy Award win for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Waititi will apparently fit in Jojo Rabbit as he continues working on the anime adaptation Akira and Bubbles, his Netflix animated movie about the life of Michael Jackson's beloved pet chimpanzee. He is also working on a What We Do in the Shadows film sequel, titled We're Wolves, as well as a TV spin-off starring Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry and Natasia Demetriou.

Production on Jojo Rabbit is expected to get started before summer, but there's no US or UK release date set yet for the film.

