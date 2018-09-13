This is how to reboot the DC movie universe

Okay, there’s no getting away from it – the DC expanded universe is in trouble. The last-minute course-correct of Justice League failed faster than Superman trying to fly with a pocket full of Kryptonite. Now, the worst news of all – Henry Cavill could be on his way of out of the DC movie universe.

Fans – fairly predictably – got quite upset.

WB Statement:

"While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged" Translation:

"HELP US, WE DON'T KNOW WHAT WE'RE DOING." — Chris Wilson (@CrisMovieCorner) September 12, 2018





If Cavill is out as Superman then WB might as well get out of Superhero films all together, cause that guy is as close to the physical embodiment of Superman as they are going to get, and they still couldn't make it work. — Bradley Milne (@Darbmilne) September 13, 2018





Henry Cavill has been wanting to play Superman his entire life. The passion & dedication he has for the character is unmitigated. He may have other options in his career but I can tell you right now, he & the people who support him aren't going down without a mothafucking fight. — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) September 13, 2018





That’s mainly because, although Cavill has yet to make a truly great Superman movie, he is the perfect Superman.

In terms of his dedication to the character, and the way he’s willing to go the extra mile faster than a speeding bullet for fans, Cavill is basically DC’s Chris Evans.

To cut his Super-career short (he’s got at least three more films in him) seems like a decision that was made by the same person who thought using CGI to delete a moustache was a solid plan.

Not only that, but if DC are about to do a hard reboot, they’ll be doing it at precisely the wrong time in terms of their rivalry with Marvel.

The studio that did their best to distance themselves from Marvel’s way of doing things (by inverting the Avengers approach, using a team-up movie to introduce a bunch of new characters), will now be rebooting their universe at pretty much the exact same time as the MCU (thanks to a lot of Marvel contracts running out). Talk about missing an open goal.

But, if they really have to reboot the DCEU, there are three main ways they can do it.

Hard reboot

So, when a franchise goes wrong, the very best way to fix it is to shut the whole thing down for a few years, then relaunch it with a completely new approach in the hands of the right director. It’s what Warner Brothers did after Batman & Robin, and we got Batman Begins out of it.

And it could be done – especially if Cavill’s leaving Superman. Sure, we’d be sad to lose Wonder Woman, The Flash and… Well, that’s it. But as a great man once said, you can’t make an omelette without breaking some eggs *laughs maniacally*.

Soft reboot

This one’s trickier, but could still be done. Basically, Warner Brothers let all the stuff that isn’t working – Superman (sorry Henry), Suicide Squad, Ben Affleck’s Batman (sorry Ben), Jared’s Joker – quietly fade away, and focus their energies on the stuff that works. Wonder Woman, The Flash, Reeves’ rebooted Batman (potentially), Aquaman… Okay, maybe not that last one, but let’s see it before we make our mind up.

As for how they do that, we wouldn’t be surprised if Wonder Woman 1984 works as a Days Of Future Past style shift, doing for the DCEU what that film did for the X-Men universe, using time travel to undo former mistakes and starting fresh with a new combination of the best characters.

