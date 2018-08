From the director of Coco Before Chanel and The Innocents and starring femme-tour-de-force Isabelle Huppert, 'Reinventing Marvin' is a compelling and searing chronicle of a young gay man leaving the life he has known in order to become someone else.

MyMovies, trailer, 2018, Drama, Anne Fontaine, Catherine Salée, Finnegan Oldfield, Vincent Macaigne