Release date announced for Donald Glover and Rihanna’s film Guava Island

It will arrive shortly after Glover's performance at Coachella.

Donald Glover and Rihanna’s new film Guava Island will be released this weekend, Amazon has announced.

The thriller, set in Cuba and also starring Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie, will arrive on Prime Video at 8.01am UK time on Saturday.

Its release will come shortly after Glover, performing under his musical stage name Childish Gambino, performs for one of the headline slots at the Coachella music festival in California on Friday night.

im going to be showing “Guava Island!” on saturday for free after my performance. You can watch it here @ https://t.co/kJT2Rf8LF1 — donald (@donaldglover) April 11, 2019

Glover said: “I’m really humbled having the opportunity to present something this timely and timeless.

“Between Rihanna and the people of Cuba, this is one of my favourite projects I’ve ever worked on.”

Director Hiro Murai said: “Guava Island is the end result of four incredible weeks spent in Cuba with some of the most inspiring creative talents I’ve ever met.

“Designers, performers, musicians, and filmmakers came together from all over the world to create this crazy fever dream of a production.”