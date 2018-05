Kidder portrayed Lois Lane to Christopher Reeve’s Superman in four films, released between 1978 and 1987. “It was exciting, but for a while being typecast as Lois made my vanity and narcissism scream,” Kidder told the Guardian in April 2005. “Hadn’t people seen my other work? But now my grandkids watch it, and think I was Superman’s friend, so that’s a thrill.” (Photo: Warner Bros./courtesy of Everett Collection)