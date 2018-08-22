Who will replace Danny Boyle as James Bond director?

Top talents have emerged as front-runners in the race to claim the director’s chair in the next James Bond film.

There is a chance the decades-old franchise could see its first female director take the helm.

Plans for the 25th film were thrown into turmoil after Danny Boyle quit his role as director citing “creative differences”.

A replacement has not been decided after his sudden departure, and there is speculation as to who will be directing Daniel Craig in the next instalment.

Bookmaker William Hill has slashed odds on the return of former Bond director Sam Mendes, and are taking bets on a raft of other names.

Scottish filmmaker David Mackenzie is the current favourite, with French director Yann Demange and Canada’s Denis Villeneuve making up the top three.

Here are the favourites for Bond fans to consider.

David Mackenzie – 3/1

Director David Mackenzie attending the gala screening of Hell Or High Water (Ian West/PA) More

Not yet a household name, the Scottish director oversaw the filming of modern Western Hell Or High Water starring Jeff Bridges.

Mackenzie directed his leading man to an Oscar nomination in the film. No stranger to a lower budget, he also directed gritty prison drama Starred Up.

With apparent versatility, the writer and director could take on the Bond franchise.

Denis Villeneuve – 4/1

Denis Villeneuve attending the Nespresso British Academy Film Awards nominees party (Ian West/PA Wire) More

The French-Canadian director has been touted as a potential heir to Danny Boyle.

He has made a name for himself directing the Oscar-winning sci-fi drama Arrival.

Villeneuve also has action pedigree which could be a good fit for Bond, having directed intense thriller Sicario.

Yann Demange

Yann Demange attends a screening of “Maps To The Stars” at the New York Film Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014 in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) More

